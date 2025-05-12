Lucknow, May 12 (PTI) A major crackdown on encroachments and unauthorised religious structures in districts along the India-Nepal border continued on Monday following the directives of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

"Special drives were conducted in Shravasti, Bahraich, Siddharthnagar, Maharajganj, and Balrampur to reclaim valuable government land unlawfully occupied for years," an official statement issued here said.

Bahraich District Magistrate Monica Rani said that under the campaign, an "illegal" mosque in the district was demolished, and 171 encroachments have been cleared so far.

In Siddharthnagar's Shohratgarh area, a notice was issued for the removal of an "unauthorised" madrasa in the Bagulhawa village.

Following the notice, the encroachment was voluntarily removed by Ghulam Mahiuddin.

Shravasti District Magistrate Ajay Kumar Dwivedi said that five "unrecognised" madrasas were identified on Monday.

Besides, an "illegal" madrasa built on government land in the village Rahmatugaon, Tehsil Jamunha, was demolished, while four "unrecognised" madrasas on private land were sealed, he said.

In Maharajganj, District Magistrate Anunay Jha said that during an inspection within a 10 km radius of the India-Nepal border, an "illegal" shrine (mazar) was found in the Siswa village, Tehsil Nautanwa.

The structure, situated on the land earmarked for market expansion, was cleared. Similarly, an illegal shrine built on forest department land in village Ratanwa, Tehsil Balrampur, was also demolished, he said.

The state government has clarified that no illegal encroachments or unauthorised religious or educational institutions will be permitted within a 15-kilometre radius of the Nepal border.

The administration has been instructed to take immediate action against identified encroachments and ensure regular monitoring of the border areas.

