Cachar (Assam) [India], August 25 (ANI): Assam Police apprehended three individuals, Ubir Ali (30), Rajak Ali (26), and Moiz Ali (30), all from Darrang district, Assam.

The police on Sunday seized 83 grams of heroin from their possession, valued at approximately Rs 41.5 lakh, officials said.

Numal Mahatta, Senior Superintendent of Police of Cachar district, said that, based on source information, a team of Cachar district police launched an operation and caught three persons who were travelling in an auto transporting heroin.

"The police team recovered and seized 83 grams of heroin from their possession. It was seized in the presence of independent witnesses. During the examination, it gave positive results by the drug detection kit," Numal Mahatta said.

Further investigation is underway..

In a separate operation, the Sribhumi district police recovered 20,000 Yaba tablets worth over Rs 3 crore on Saturday night. Two individuals were arrested in connection with this seizure.

Police arrested 2 people in this anti-drugs campaign.

On August 5, Police recovered and seized 20,000 Yaba tablets and 216 grams of heroin in Assam's Cachar district, officials said. Five people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta said that, acting on credible intelligence, the district police launched two special operations on the evening of August 4 to intercept the illegal transportation of narcotic substances. The operations were carried out at Sonabarighat under Silchar police station and Hmarkhawlen under Lakhipur police station.

"During the operations, police recovered 18 soap cases containing heroin weighing about 216 grams and 20000 Yaba tablets respectively. During the operations, two vehicles used in the illegal transportation of narcotic substances were seized. In this connection, five persons have been arrested," SP Mahatta said.

The arrested persons were identified as Ayesha Begum Chaudhary, Muslima Begum Mazumder, Jalal Ahmed Chaudhary, Rabijul Ali Chaudhary and Lalpu Singsit.

"The price of the seized article is worth about Rs 7 crore in the black market. Both the vehicles and the narcotic substances have been seized in the presence of independent witnesses. During the examination, the drug detection kit showed positive results for heroin and methamphetamine. Further investigation into both cases has been on," Numal Mahatta said. (ANI)

