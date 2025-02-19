Akola, Feb 19 (PTI) Police have exposed a cricket betting racket in Maharashtra's Akola district and arrested 33 persons for their alleged involvement in the illegal activity, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on inputs, a local crime branch team raided a farmhouse in the MIDC area within the jurisdiction of the Barshitakli police station on Tuesday, he said.

Altogether, 33 persons, including individuals hailing from Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, were arrested. Those involved in the racket used to contact people through Telegram and WhatsApp for bets, the official said.

Police have confiscated 113 mobiles, 12 laptops, 10 bank passbooks and 13 ATM cards, while the process to freeze Rs 9.9 lakh in 54 bank accounts is underway, the official said. Main accused Sanjay Gupta and farmhouse owner Ravindra Pande have also been taken into custody, police said.

Passport entries of some accused show that they had made trips to Dubai, said Superintendent of Police Bachchan Singh.

Incidentally, the Champions Trophy, featuring the top eight teams in the ICC one-day rankings, kicked off on Wednesday.

