Bidar (Karnataka) [India], March 14 (ANI): Karnataka Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday referred to the ongoing shortage of commercial LPG cylinders in the country as a crisis formulated by the BJP.

The Karnataka Minister also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi compromised the foreign policy of the country to appease his industrial friends.

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"This crisis has been formulated by the BJP. This is nothing but a disastrous policy by the central government. What was the need for Mr Modi to visit Israel two days prior to the war? What did he achieve? He went and got himself a non-existent award from Israel and he failed to condemn the attack on the Iranian leadership....Where is Mr Jaishankar? Where is Mr Hardeep Singh Puri? Where is the Prime Minister? In the last ten days of this war, how many times has Mr Modi spoken about this? ... If there is no crisis, why is the Essential Services Maintenance Act invoked?... I think the Prime Minister has compromised the foreign policy, the interest of the nation, just to please two-three industrial friends of his," Kharge told ANI.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attacked the opposition over their sloganeering and protest in Lok Sabha on issues concerning LPG supply, saying it is taking irresponsible positions instead of standing together with the government in the interest of the country.

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Sitharaman, who was replying to debate on supplementary demands for grants (second batch 2025-26), said it is ironic that even while she is speaking about how the Government is preparing itself to face unexpected events, including supply chain disruptions and issues related to LPG due to the situation in West Asia, the Opposition is not willing to listen to the reply.

She further accused the opposition of pursuing its own political agenda and adopting irresponsible positions regarding the West Asia crisis.

"Instead, they prefer to pursue their own agenda. I would like to make it clear that because of developments taking place abroad, several challenges are emerging for our country. The question before us is how we should face these challenges, how we should arrange the necessary funds to deal with them, and how we should remain prepared. When the Government is taking many such steps to ensure preparedness, it is unfortunate that the Opposition, instead of standing together in the interest of the nation and giving confidence to the people, is taking irresponsible positions. Such conduct should be condemned," she said.

"...Are the Opposition members suggesting that in times of unforeseen challenges, should the government not create a fiscal buffer or equalisation fund of Rs 50,000 crores? It is an irony that even when I am talking about how the government is preparing to face any unexpected events, inclusive of supply chain disruptions and LPG, they (Opposition) are not willing to hear the reply. They want to have their own agenda. Sit on the stairs and have chai and talk about LPG. This is our Opposition," she added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)