Hamirpur (HP), May 1 (PTI) Unfavourable weather conditions and unseasonal rains have led to a crop damage of more than Rs 29 crore in this Himachal Pradesh district, officials here said on Monday.

Citing data from the agriculture and horticulture departments of District Emergency Operation Centre, Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj Bairwa said the loss to various crops during the pre-monsoon season is estimated to be in excess of Rs 29.35 crore.

Wheat and other traditional crops have suffered losses of about Rs 29.19 crore in this season, while the damage to fruit-bearing plants and trees was more than Rs 18 lakh, he added.

Bairwa said officers of both the departments have been asked to prepare a detailed on-ground report of the damage, based on which affected farmers and horticulturists can be doled out compensation adhering to crop insurance schemes and relief manual.

