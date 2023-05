Bhubaneswar, May 1: A rare melanistic tiger was found dead in the core area of Similipal tiger reserve in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, an official said on Monday. Odisha Forest Department officials suspect that the tiger died due to infighting among the tigers in their territory. However, the exact reason behind the tiger's death is yet to be ascertained.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (wildlife) Sushil Kumar Popli told the media that the carcass of a Royal Bengal tiger of melanistic breed was found in the core area of Similipal on Monday morning. The tiger was aged around 3-3.5 years. Tiger Growls, Chases Tourist Vehicle During Safari at Jim Corbett National Park, Terrifying Video of Tourists' Close Encounter With Big Cat Goes Viral.

"Prima facie, it appears to be the result of infighting between two male tigers over their territory. There were injury marks on the carcass. Necessary action will be taken on the basis of the postmortem report," said Popli. Uttar Pradesh: Furious Tiger Attacks Locals in Pilbhit by Climbing Over a Tractor, 3 Critically Injured, Watch Video.

The Forest Department has informed the National Tiger Conservation Authority about the death. Notably, black or pseudo-melanistic tigers, with a distinctive dark stripe pattern, are rare and have only been found in Similipal till date.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2023 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).