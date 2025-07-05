Amritsar (Punjab) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence (CI) unit in Amritsar has successfully dismantled a cross-border narcotics smuggling network with connections to Pakistan, arresting four people along with the recovery of 5 kg of heroin from their possession, officials said on Saturday.

According to the release, those arrested have been identified as Resham Singh, a resident of Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar; Gurpinder Singh, also a resident of Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar; Rooppreet Singh, a resident of Sehnewali in Amritsar; and Shubhkar Manjit Singh, a resident of Sehnewali in Amritsar.

Also Read | 'We Negotiate From Position of Strength, Not Under Deadlines': Union Minister Piyush Goyal on India-US Trade Deal After Congress Jab.

Apart from recovering 5 kg heroin, police teams have also impounded their vehicle and motorcycle being used for transporting the consignments.

DGP Gaurav Yadav said that preliminary investigations have revealed that the accused were acting under the directions of a Pakistan-based smuggler identified as Kaka, a resident of Dyal in Pakistan, who has been using drones to drop narcotic consignments from across the border.

Also Read | 'Today's Gathering Disappointed Marathi People': Eknath Shinde Accuses Uddhav Thackeray of Revealing His Agenda for 'Power' and 'Selfishness'.

The arrested accused persons were further delivering the narcotics consignments to other parties in the state, he said.

Sharing operation details, the DGP said that teams from Counter-Intelligence, Amritsar, received specific intelligence about the retrieval of narcotics consignments by some individuals from near the Indo-Pak border area falling near the village Dhanoe Kalan in Amritsar.

Acting swiftly, police teams intercepted above four persons from Attari to Pull Kanjari road, Amritsar, when they were going to deliver the consignment on their vehicles and recovered heroin consignment from their possession, he said, while adding that further investigations are underway to uncover the network's backward and forward linkages in this case. More arrests and recoveries are likely in the coming days, he added.

In this regard, a case FIR dated July 5 has been registered under Sections 21, 25, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Police Station State Special Operation Cell in Amritsar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)