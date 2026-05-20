Sylhet Weather and Rain Forecast for PAK vs BAN 2nd Test 2026 Day 5

The final morning of the second and series-deciding Test match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is under a substantial weather cloud. As Bangladesh stands on the absolute brink of a historic 2-0 series clean sweep, the local meteorological forecast indicates that the elements could play a major role in the timing of the final result on Wednesday, 20 May. PAK vs BAN Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast in India, 2nd Test 2026, Day 5.

The home side needs only three wickets on Day 5 to secure a landmark triumph in the ICC World Test Championship cycle. However, the ground staff and match officials are bracing for potential interruptions as unsettled summer weather continues to affect the region.

Sylhet Weather and Rainfall Probability

According to the latest live weather readings from Sylhet on Wednesday morning, the venue is experiencing a light thunderstorm rain. The temperature currently sits at 28°C, though a exceptionally high humidity level of 88 per cent ensures that the on-field conditions feel significantly warmer, with a "feels like" temperature of 33°C. Wind speeds are minimal, blowing from the east at 3 mph. 'Overacting ke 50 Paise Katenge' Bangladesh Players Troll Mohammad Rizwan With Bollywood One-Liner in Sylhet Test (Watch Video).

The broader daily forecast for Wednesday indicates a daytime precipitation probability of 64 per cent. While the sun is expected to break through intermittently to push the high temperature to 33°C, the high moisture content and a UV index of 9 mean that sudden, localized downpours remain a constant threat through the morning and afternoon sessions.

Sylhet Weather Live

World-Class Drainage Face the Ultimate Test

The persistent rain threats are a continuation of the unsettled patterns forecast prior to the start of the Test match. While early-season monsoon showers were expected to disrupt the initial days of the contest, the match has progressed remarkably well to reach a definitive concluding day.

The focus shifts heavily toward the venue’s infrastructure. The Sylhet International Cricket Stadium boasts a highly efficient, modern sub-surface drainage system. Senior players have previously noted that the outfield can shed surface water rapidly, meaning that even if stop-start rain forces the players off the field, play can generally resume within a short window once the heavy downpours subside.

PAK vs BAN Final Day Tactical Equation

If the weather permits a clean window of play, the cricketing equation remains heavily weighted in favour of Bangladesh. Pakistan ended Day 4 at 316/7, still requiring another 121 runs for what would be an unprecedented successful fourth-innings chase of 437.

The visitors’ hopes rest entirely on the shoulders of wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan, who will resume his innings on 75 alongside tailender Sajid Khan. With left-arm spinner Taijul Islam extracting significant turn and bounce from the wearing pitch, the Bangladeshi bowlers will be eager to secure the final three breakthroughs before any major atmospheric disruptions settle over the stadium.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 20, 2026 08:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).