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Agency News Agency News India News | CRPF Carries out Route March in Bhabanipur Ahead of Second Phase Bengal Elections Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday conducted a route march in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday conducted a route march in the Bhabanipur Assembly constituency in South Kolkata ahead of the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

The second phase of polling, which includes the high-profile Bhabanipur seat, will take place tomorrow. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting from Bhabanipur

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CRPF Deputy Commandant Nil Kamal Bharadwaj said that personnel have been deployed to patrol all constituencies in Kolkata ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

"A large number of CRPF personnel are patrolling all the constituencies of Kolkata, the routes for public movement from all the polling stations, hyper-sensitive and normal booths... If there were any goons, they have either hidden or changed their location because they are not here..." said Bharadwaj.

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CRPF also conducted a search operation in the Falta Assembly constituency under the leadership of Ajay Pal Sharma, the election observer for the West Bengal polls. The move sparked a protest as TMC supporters gathered outside the office of party candidate Jahangir Khan, raising slogans against the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) while the search was underway.

The incident triggered a political row in the district as Trinamool Congress supporters staged protests, accusing the Election Commission-appointed police observer of "intimidating" party workers ahead of the second phase of polling. Senior party leaders and state ministers further alleged that the Uttar Pradesh-cadre IPS officer was overstepping his role.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal assured citizens of a secure voting environment, stating that both state police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed across the state to maintain law and order.

Regarding the technical aspects of the electoral rolls, the CEO mentioned that there were 1,468 inclusions and almost 6 deletions recently.

"Inclusion is 1468 deleted 6 supposed. I don't have the exact figures; it's an academic exercise. We will look into it, " he said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)