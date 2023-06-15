Udhampur, June 15: Ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed its Special Dog Squad in various locations of Udhampur district.

The 62-day-long Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 from the two traditional routes of Nunwan in Pahalgam and Baltal in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district.

CRPF’s Special Dog Squad Deployed in Udhampur:

#WATCH | J&K: 137th Battalion Central Reserve Police Force’s Special Dog Squad deployed in various locations of Udhampur district ahead of the Amarnath Yatra, starting from July 1. pic.twitter.com/tKnqNh51Qg — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2023

The commandant of 137 battalions in CRPF, Ramesh Kumar said that there is nothing to fear for the pilgrims. "We are deployed here for the safety of the pilgrims during the Amarnath Yatra. There is nothing to fear for the pilgrims. We are working here with promptness," said Ramesh Kumar.

Earlier on Wedneday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited Baltal and reviewed the status of preparedness of the Amarnath annual pilgrimage through the Baltal route, an official statement said.

"Since Yatra is in difficult terrain at an altitude where the oxygen levels are low, healthcare facilities, care around the clock must be ensured," said the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the officials to ensure communication services on the Yatra route and night air services Overall arrangements for Yatra have been upgraded. All the concerned departments to take the necessary steps for making the pilgrimage convenient, safe and hassle-free, it added. He further directed for fitting of tented accommodations with fire extinguishing equipment. The Lt Governor took appraisal of the arrangements put in place for healthcare, electricity, communication, water supply and sanitation, weather forecasting, disaster management, security grid and all other basic necessities for the pilgrims.

It said that at Yatra Base Camp in Baltal, the Lt Governor inspected the ongoing work at DRDO's Hospital and other facilities for the pilgrims. Earlier on Friday Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the preparations for the Amarnath Yatra at a high-level meeting in the national capital.

Shah directed the officials concerned to make adequate security arrangements on the entire route of 62 days long Amarnath Yatra, which will commence on July 1 and culminate on August 31. He also stressed the need for smooth arrangements on the route "from the airport and railway station to the yatra base camp, and directed to provide air service from Srinagar and Jammu at night for the convenience of the pilgrims".

The Home Minister also directed to ensure adequate stock of oxygen cylinders and their refilling and also asked for the availability of additional teams of doctors.

