The Amarnath Yatra will commence on July 1 and end on August 31 this year. Registrations for the Amarnath Yatra through offline and online modes will begin on April 17. The Amarnath Yatra, which is an annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath ji in South Kashmir Himalayas will begin on July 1. As per reports, the pilgrimage may last for around 60 days. Amarnath Yatra 2022 Update: Annual Pilgrimage Yatra Temporary Suspended Due To Bad Weather.

Amarnath Yatra To Commence on 1st July

Amarnath Yatra to commence on 1st July, it will end on August 31; registration for the yatra through offline & online modes to begin from 17th April. — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2023

