Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 7 (ANI): Proving their motto 'service before self' veracious, mighty Indian Army assured successful completion of the G20 summit in Kashmir amid several threats and now, Indian Army is all geared up to safeguard the holy Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, a commanding officer in Indian Army assured that the situation in Kashmir is "pretty good".

"The general situation in the valley is under control. The infiltration hasn't happened this year...We completed successful G20 meetings this year...We are very robust on the ground when our counter-infiltration grid is concerned," Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander told ANI.

Talking about the radicalisation in the region, he said that its efforts have increased but the impact has reduced.

"Radicalisation is there that that is where social media is used to its fullest effect and that is where the youngsters are influenced. Radicalisation efforts have increased but the impact has reduced. People and youth have come to know what is wrong and right. My message to youth is...please understand and please distinguish between right and wrong. You have to take a call between right and wrong," he added.

He further also assured that the "solid and robust" Indian Army is ready to tackle any unprecedented cross-border threat.

However, the Commanding officer raised concern over the rising 'Narco-Terrorism' aka drug-based terrorism. (ANI)

