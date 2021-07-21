New Delhi, Jul 21 (PTI) Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy visited the NGMA on Wednesday and said a large number of paintings and artworks are being collected from different parts of the country to be displayed at the gallery when it re-opens after renovations in line with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The minister visited the Jaipur House which is part of National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA). It has been renovated to house the works of renowned artists like Amrita Shergill, Rabindranath Tagore, Raja Ravi Varma, Nicholas Roerich, Jamini Roy, Ramkinkar Baij.

He also visited the temporary exhibition hall and Exhibition House (New Wing), and perused the paintings and artworks installed there. The minister showed a special interest in the exhibition of paintings and Haripura panels of Nand Lal Bose which have been artistically displayed.

Reddy reviewed initiatives of the NGMA, including virtual museum and audio-visual app, on the occasion.

"The National Gallery of Modern Art is being renovated in the context of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. After the completion of the renovation and re-organisation works, the new look of the NGMA will be presented before the people as it will be re-dedicated to the nation," he said.

"For this, a large number of paintings and artworks are being collected from different parts of the country to be displayed at the gallery and this collection will remain available for the future generations. Soon the best modern art gallery of the country will be ready in the national capital with a special collection," the minister added.

He said it will be opened to the public after its completion.

The National Gallery of Modern Art, which houses modern and contemporary Indian art, is one of the largest museums of modern art in the world.

