West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) [India], August 2 (ANI): Full day curfew is being observed in order to contain the spread of COVID-19 from 6 am on Sunday to 6 am tomorrow (Monday) in West Godavari district.

As part of the full day curfew, Eluru town police station circle inspector D Adi Prasad has made arrangements of free auto service for pregnants, women, children and elders who need to go to hospitals in emergency situations.

The police team also provided sanitizer to the people and people lauded the services of the police officers.

Andhra Pradesh reported 8,555 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,58,764 including 82,886 recoveries and 1,474 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 74,404, State Health Department said on Sunday. (ANI)

