New Delhi, August 2: The global number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases has reached 18,011,854, including 6,88,683 deaths, according to worldometers. As many as 11,326,232 people have also recovered from the infection across the world. The United States is the worst-affected country by the pandemic, recording the highest number of coronavirus cases and fatalities. India remains the third worst-hit country with 16,95,988 confirmed cases. Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro Says 'Everyone Will Probably Contract COVID-19 at Some Point'.

Ahead of the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Ram temple on August 5, Ayodhya has decked up. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya today for the second time in a week to take stock of preparations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Mandir on August 5 after which the construction of the temple will commence in Ayodhya. Read full story here.

SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft with astronauts Robert Behnken and Douglas Hurley has successfully undocked from the International Space Station (ISS). Crew Dragon successfully separated from the ISS at around 23:34 GMT on Saturday. The spacecraft is headed back to the earth.