Mumbai, Jan 7 (PTI) A special CBI court here on Thursday convicted a superintendent of Customs department and his wife in a 2011 disproportionate assets case.

Benudhar Samal was found guilty under the Prevention of Corruption Act and sentenced to three years in jail, while his wife, Jyotshnamayee, booked for abetment, got two years' imprisonment.

Judge V V Khatare, however, suspended their sentences so that they can file appeals.

The anti-corruption bureau of the Cenral Bureau of Investigation had registered a case against the couple in 2011.

It was alleged that Benudhar, working as Superintendent of Customs at the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust in Navi Mumbai between January 2004 to May 2010, acquired assets of Rs 87,82 ,231 which were disproportionate to his legitimate income.

The court in its ruling on Thursday also said that these assets will be forfeited to the state government. PTI

