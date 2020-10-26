Chennai, Oct 26 (PTI) The Customs department on Monday said its officials recovered USD 18,600 from a Dubai bound person who allegedly tried to smuggle the US currency by hiding it in his underwear.

Based on intelligence that foreign currency was likely to be smuggled out of the country, officials of the Chennai Air Customs intercepted the 26 year-old man.

Also Read | Mangaluru: Pilikula Biological Park’s Star Attraction, Tiger Vikram, Dies of Old-Age at 21.

"On his personal search, three bundles wrapped with black adhesive tape were recovered from his underwear.

On opening the bundles, 15,600 USD were recovered," an official release here said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports 3,645 New COVID-19 Cases Today, Lowest Daily Count in Past Four Months.

Another USD 3,000 we recovered from a handbag, it added.

"A Total of USD 18600 in denomination of USD 100, equivalent to Rs 13.70 lakh, were recovered," the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)