Mumbai, October 26: The COVID-19 numbers released by the Maharashtra government on Monday signalled a sharp decline, with only 3,645 new cases being reported. The per-day count was lowest in the past four months. In the corresponding period, 9,905 patients had been discharged and 84 deaths due to the disease were recorded. India Reports 45,149 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 79 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,19,014.

The overall tally of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stood at 16.48 lakh, which includes around 14.7 lakh recoveries and 1.34 lakh active cases. A total of 43,348 patients have died in the state so far after being infected.

The last time when the state had reported daily cases below 4,000 date back to June-end. On June 24, 3,214 new infections were reported in Maharashtra. The number has since been soaring in the state, and peaked to as high as 22,000 by September-end.

Maharashtra reports 3,645 new #COVID19 cases, 9,905 recoveries and 84 deaths, as per their Public Health Department. The COVID tally of the state rises to 16,48,665, with 14,70,660 recoveries and 43,348 deaths. Active cases 1,34,137 pic.twitter.com/TbxgMU6O8s — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Maharashtra is one of the states to impose the strictest curbs amid the onset of pandemic. Even as most other states have relaxed the norms, a set of restrictions continue to prevail in the state.

Religious sites and places of worship, despite being reopened in other states, continue to remain closed in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has defended the decision to place the restrictions, citing the possibility of crowds gathering at worship places amid the festive season.

Schools are also yet to reopen in Maharashtra despite the Centre permitting the states to allow educational institutes to resume with regulations. The state government, however, is treading cautiously due to the high caseload and the threat of a possible second wave.

