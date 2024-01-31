Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 30 (ANI): Leaders of various political parties in Punjab hailed the nomination of Satnam Singh Sandhu, Chancellor of Chandigarh University, and Convener of the Indian Minorities Foundation as Members of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha.

Senior leaders of all political parties, including Congress, the BJP, and Shiromani Akal Dal (Badal), joined in extending congratulations to the educationist and philanthropist from Punjab, Satnam Singh Sandhu, on being nominated by the President to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed, Five Injured During Heavy Firing in Kangpokpi and Imphal West.

Sharing his congratulations, the Leader of the Opposition in Punjab and senior Congress Leader, Partap Singh Bajwa, praised Satnam Singh Sandhu for his contributions to the education sector and termed him a real philanthropist working for society.

"My heartfelt congratulations to @satnamsandhuchd for his nomination as a Rajya Sabha member by the President of India, @rashtrapatibhvn. Satnam Singh Sandhu has been a philanthropist and has made an immense contribution to the education sector," he wrote on X.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Prakash Ambedkar-Led Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Joins Maha Vikas Aghadi, Announces Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday nominated India's leading educationist Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Rajya Sabha.

The Ministry of Home Affairs made the announcement in a notification that mentions, "in exercise of the powers conferred by sub-clause (a) of clause (1) of Article 80 of the Constitution of India, read with clause (3) of that article, the President is pleased to nominate Shri Satnam Singh Sandhu to the Council of States to fill the vacancy caused by the retirement of one of the nominated members."

Having struggled to attain education, agriculturist Sandhu made the creation of a world-class educational institution his life's mission by first laying the foundation of Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) at Landran in Mohali in 2001 and then going a step forward with the formation of Chandigarh University in 2012. The institute found a place in QS World Rankings 2023, first among private universities in Asia.

The son of a farmer, Sandhu, who faced hardships in early life, turns into a staunch philanthropist who has extended financial help to lakhs of students to pursue quality education.

The Chandigarh University Chancellor, Sandhu is actively involved in large-scale community efforts to improve health and wellness and also to advance communal harmony through his two NGOs 'Indian Minorities Foundation' and the New India Development (NID) Foundation.

Sandhu has made a mark with his efforts for national integration at home and has worked extensively with the diaspora abroad.

BJP President Sunil Jakhar also extended his best wishes to Satnam Sandhu through a Facebook post.

"Congratulations to Satnam Singh Sandhu on becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha," the BJP leader said.

The National General Secretary, BJP, and Incharge Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, Ladakh, termed Satnam Singh Sandhu a distinguished educationist and social worker.

He hailed Sandhu's commitment and efforts towards national integration. In his tweet, Tarun Chugh said that Satnam Singh Sandhu has served the people at the grass-roots level through his social activities.

General Secretary Shiromani Akali Dal, Bikramjit Singh Manjthia, also congratulated Satnam Singh Sandhu through his post on X for his nomination to Rajya Sabha.

He termed the contribution made by Sandhu in making Punjab an education hub, which has resulted in the global ranking of Chandigarh University.

"Congratulations to Sardar Satnam Singh Sandhu on becoming a member of the Rajya Sabha. I saw him for the first time in 1995 at Ajitwal in Moga...Now he has become a Rajya Sabha member, which is a great achievement. We hope that Satnam Singh Sandhu will work hard for Punjab, Punjabi, and Punjabiyat. Congratulations once again with best wishes," he said.

Further, the President of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Parbhdak Committee, H.S. Kalka, also extended his wishes to Satnam Sandhu through a tweet. In his message, Kalka said that the Upper House of Parliament would be enriched with his views and experience.

"Delighted to share that our Hon'ble President - Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji has nominated S. Satnam Singh Sandhu Ji (Chancellor, Chandigarh University, Mohali & Convener, Indian Minorities Foundation), to the Rajya Sabha. I congratulate and wish him the very best for this new role," he said, expressing his hope that the entire Sikh community is confident that the Rajya Sabha will be enriched by his views and understanding. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)