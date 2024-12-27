New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting commenced at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi on Friday, in the presence of party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) and MP Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress leaders.

The meeting has been convened to pay homage to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Earlier, the meeting was scheduled to take place on December 3 in Belagavi.

Senior Congress leader Dr Karan Singh said that Manmohan Singh was a "remarkable human" being.

"He never expected that he would become the PM of the country, but he was chosen by Sonia Gandhi to become the PM of the country...He did several works beneficial for the nation...He served two terms as the PM of the country...He was very graceful in his speech...Manmohan Singh was attacked several times by the opposition but he never reacted, he was very calm...He will always be remembered for the work he did," Karan Singh said.

Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer Hussain said, "His economic policies, far-sightedness and foreign policy helped India grow its economy rapidly."

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

Manmohan Singh was born on September 26, 1932. Apart from being an economist, Manmohan Singh served as Reserve Bank of India governor from 1982-1985. He was the 13th PM of India with his tenure from 2004-2014.

He spent five years between 1991 and 1996 as India's Finance Minister and his role in ushering in a comprehensive policy of economic reforms is recognized worldwide. In the popular view of those years in India, that period is inextricably associated with the persona of Dr Singh.

Manmohan Singh's government also introduced the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA), which later came to be known as MGNREGA.

The Right to Information Act (RTI) was passed in 2005 under the Manmohan Singh government, which made the transparency of information between the government and the public better.

He retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years. (ANI)

