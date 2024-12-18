Cuttack, Dec 18 (PTI) A businessman in Odisha's Cuttack city was duped of Rs 40 lakh by cyber fraudsters posing as senior officials of a private car manufacturing company, a police officer said on Wednesday.

The victim filed a complaint with cyber police, who have registered a case and launched an investigation, the officer added.

According to police, the businessman intended to open a car showroom in Sambalpur and contacted the company officials for guidance. They directed him to submit the required documents on their official website.

However, the businessman mistakenly logged into a fake website and ended up depositing Rs 40.20 lakh into two different bank accounts. When the fraudsters demanded more money but failed to show up for a field visit, the victim realised he had been cheated, police said.

Preliminary investigations by the cyber police revealed that the bank accounts involved are based in New Delhi. Further investigation is underway, police added.

