Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): As Cyclone 'Ditwah' intensifies over the Bay of Bengal and heavy to extremely heavy rain lashes coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the NDRF team has been deployed in Nellore as a precautionary measure.

"An NDRF team from the NDRF 10th battalion has been stationed in Nellore as a precautionary measure of Cyclone Ditwah, which started from the Bay of Bengal. This team has 30 rescuers in total... Our team is in continuous contact with the district and state administrations... There has been no loss of any kind because of this cyclone yet...," Assistant Commander, NDRF, Pavan said.

Also Read | Bank Holidays December 1-7: Banks To Stay Shut for Business for 3 Days This Week; Check Details.

Earlier, the Nellore district administration was put on high alert in view of Cyclone Ditwah. Several areas received heavy rainfall on Sunday morning. Heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas has led to a strong inflow of floodwater into the Somasila reservoir. As a result, the Penna River is flowing vigorously with the increased floodwater.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Cyclonic Storm Ditwah is very likely to move nearly northwards parallel to the North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts during the next 24 hours.

Also Read | Parliament Winter Session 2025: PM Narendra Modi to Brief Media at 10:00 Am on Opening Day of Session at Hans Dwar.

While moving northwards, the cyclonic storm will be centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 70 km and 30 km from the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline by noon and evening today.

The IMD on Sunday issued a red alert for the north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts, as Cyclonic Storm Ditwah continues its northward trajectory over the southwest Bay of Bengal, steadily moving closer to the shoreline.

According to the IMD's 5:30 am update on Sunday, Cyclone Ditwah moved nearly northwards at a speed of 7 kmph over the past six hours and was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)