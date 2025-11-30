Mumbai, November 30: Banks will remain closed for several days between Monday, December 1 and Sunday, December 7 due to regional festivals, national holidays and also on account of of weekend holiday. People are looking online to know when banks will remain open or closed in the first week of December 2025. According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks will stay shut for business for three days in the first week of December

As per the RBI bank holiday list for December, banks will observe closure on Monday, December 1, for State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day, on December 3, for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier and on December 7 as it is a Sunday. That said, it's important to know if the designated bank holiday applies to a particular city or to the entire country. Scroll below to know more. Bank Holidays in December 2025: From Goa Liberation Day to Christmas, Banks To Remain Closed for 19 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

According to the RBI bank holiday list for December 2025, banks will stay shut in Itanagar and Kohima on December 1 for State Inauguration Day/Indigenous Faith Day, on December 3 in Panaji for the Feast of St. Francis Xavier and on December 7 as it is a weekend holiday. Although physical banking will take a hit in the above cities on the said date, people can opt for digital banking.

Citizens can use services such as UPI, ATMs, NEFT, and RTGS, among others, to pay bills and complete pending transactions on RBI-designated bank holiday dates. While banks will remain closed in Itanagar and Kohima on December 1 and in Panaji on December 3, they will continue to remain operational in other parts of the country. However, banks will stay shut nationwide on December 7 due to the weekend holiday. Dry Days in India in 2025 List With Festival and Event Dates: Get Full Calendar With Days When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs and Bars Across the Country.

As per the RBI's December bank holiday list, banks will officially remain closed for business for 13 days in the last month of 2025. This excludes the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month when banks observe closure on account of weekend holidays.

