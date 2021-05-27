West Singhbhum (Jharkhand) [India], May 27 (ANI): As many as 201 relief camps have been set up and 596 people are evacuated in the West Singhbhum district of Jharkhand as part of relief efforts ahead of cyclone Yaas.

Additionally, one team, consisting of 24 jawans of the National Disaster Response Force, has been placed in Kamardungi, informed Ananya Mittal, District Collector, West Singhbhum.

"We have made 201 relief camps and evacuated 596 people. Evacuation is still underway. One NDRF team has been placed in Kumardungi. Cyclone Yaas will pass from Kumardungi, Manjhari, Chakradharpur and Chaibasa. Our all blocks are on red alert," Mittal said on Wednesday.

Earlier, on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that Cyclone Yaas would reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning

As of 5:30 am on Thursday, the deep depression lay centred over south Jharkhand and the neighbourhood, and is likely to move northwards and weaken gradually into a depression in the next six hours, the IMD added. (ANI)

