Pune, Sep 15 (PTI) A special court in Pune on Tuesday rejected the bail applications of Virendrasinh Tawde and Vikram Bhave, accused in the Dr Narendra Dabholkar murder case.

According to a CBI official, this is the third time the court has rejected the bail application of Tawde, who was arrested in 2016, while Bhave's bail was rejected on two earlier occasions.

Also Read | Pegatron, Apple’s Second-Largest Contract Manufacturer, Eyes Tamil Nadu to Set Up Its Manufacturing Unit Under PLI Scheme.

Additional Sessions Judge S R Navandar rejected their bail pleas.

Dabholkar, a renowned anti-superstition activist, was shot dead while on a morning walk on the Onkareshwar Bridge in Pune on August 20, 2013.

Also Read | School in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur District Suspends Online Classes After Porn Video Was Shared on WhatsApp Group.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)