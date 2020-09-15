Chennai, September 15: Amid the United States-China trade war and COVID-19 pandemic, reports are arriving that Apple's second-largest contract manufacturer -- Pegatron -- is looking forward to setting up its facility in Tamil Nadu. The firm is considering the availability of skilled labour to set up its facility in Tamil Nadu.

According to a report, published by CNBC TV18, Pegatron is among the 5 major global players who have applied for mobile manufacturing under government's flagship Rs 40,000 crore Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Apple's another contract manufacturer Foxconn is already operational in the Sriperumbudur region of Tamil Nadu and manufacturing mobile phones. Apple Opens World’s First Floating Store in Singapore.

Following the interest of Pegatron, even Edappdi K Palaniswami-led state government assured of subsidies on capital, land lease costs, interest and single window clearance. However, Pegatron is also open to options in Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Maharasthra as all these states have offered subsidies on land as well as capital subsidies.

It is to be known that Apple's two contract manufacturers -- Wistron and Foxconn -- are already operating in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Earlier in 2019, Foxconn started producing the iPhone XR in a plant outside Chennai. Apart from this, Salcomp -- another Apple supplier -- set up a manufacturing facility in the same region. Salcomp makes iPhone chargers. In July 2020, Pegatron -- based in Taiwan -- registered a subsidiary in India.

