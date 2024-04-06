Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 6 (ANI): The Drugs Control Administration (DCA), Telangana, took firm action on Saturday against the forgery of drug licences by a pharmaceutical company named Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt Ltd located in Jeedimetla and filed a case against the company director.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana filed a complaint at the Jeedimetla Police Station regarding the forgery of a drug licence.

According to an official release of DCA, a police case has been filed against Narasapally Ramudu, Director of Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, in FIR No. 327/2024 on May 5, 2024, at the Jeedimetla Police Station under Sections 420 (Cheating) and 468 (Forgery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This is for the creation of a fake drug licence containing drug products not permitted by DCA, Telangana, as well as for manufacturing and selling products under the forged drug licence.

The Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, has detected a significant case of fraudulent activity within the pharmaceutical industry. An investigation conducted by DCA officials has revealed that Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, located at Plot No. 318, Subashnagar, Quthbullapur Mandal, Medchal-Malkajgiri District, engaged in the forgery of a drug manufacturing licence.

Narasapally Ramudu, Director of Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt Ltd, was involved in the creation of a forged Drug Manufacturing licence for certain drug products that were not authorised for the company by the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana. This unlawful activity was carried out to deceive drug regulatory authorities, pharmaceutical manufacturers, distributors, and the public.

Upon verification of the Drugs Control Administration, Telangana licencing database on the ODLS (Online Drug Licencing System) Portal, it has been confirmed that Ovoid Pharmachem Pvt Ltd created a fake drug licence for certain drug products.

DCA also detected that the firm manufactured and sold certain drug products under this fraudulent licence. Drugs Control Administration officials seized stocks worth Rs 23.93 lakhs, including 800 Kgs of Activated Charcoal 250 mg and Simethicone 80 mg Pellets.

It is imperative to emphasise that the manufacturing and sale of pharmaceutical products under forged licences pose a significant threat to public health and safety. All manufacturers shall comply strictly with regulatory requirements and maintain the highest standards of ethical conduct.

Drugs Control Administration, Telangana, alerted all pharmaceutical manufacturers and stakeholders that forging drug licences is a serious offence with severe consequences. Stringent actions will be taken against any individuals or firms found engaging in such illegal activities. (ANI)

