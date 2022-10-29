New Delhi [India], October 29 (ANI): Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking stronger laws and policies restricting remission and paroles of rape convicts.

The letter cited the Bilkis Bano case and the Gurmeet Ram Rahim matter and demanded that Bilkis Bano rapists and Gurmeet Ram Rahim be sent back to jail.

"On August 15 this year, the rapists were let off by the Gujarat Government citing the 1992 remission policy that allowed prisoners to apply for a reduction of their sentence. Apparently, this was done despite CBI and Special Judge (CBI) raising objections against the release of the convicts. The media has also reported that some of the rapists of Bilkis Bano were charged for crimes such as 'outraging the modesty of women' when they had been released on parole. Despite this, their sentence was reduced as even the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India recommended the premature release of the convicts of Bilkis Bano," read the letter.

"In a separate case, recently the Government of Haryana has released Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim on parole who has been convicted of rapes and murders and is serving a life sentence in a jail in Rohtak. It has been observed that the convict has been released multiple times during his incarceration. This time, when out on parole, he has held several 'Pravachan Sabhas' and released music videos promoting himself. In fact, recently several senior functionaries of Haryana and Himachal Pradesh Government including the Deputy Speaker and Mayor (Haryana) and Transport Minister (Himachal Pradesh) attended his 'Pravachan Sabhas' and pledged their complete allegiance and support to him! They stood in queues in his Sabhas with folded hands and sought his blessings and commended the 'work' of the convict!," the letter added.

Calling the incidents as deeply disturbing the DCW chief also stressed on the reflection of the connivance of highly placed politicians with influential convicts.

"The politicians continue to use rapists to further their vote bank politics, especially when elections are round the corner, which happens to be the case in both Gujarat and Haryana. If influential people enjoying political clout can seek undue benefits while serving life sentences in heinous crimes against women and children, justice is clearly denied and any steps of the Government for ensuring the safety of women and children are rendered devoid of any merit," she noted.

She also listed that the existing rules and policies vis a vis remission, parole, and even furlough in the country as extremely weak and said that these can be easily manipulated by politicians and convicts for their own benefit.

To avoid any further misuse of the laws and policies the DCW chief sought an urgent need to review the lawsand make them more stringent so that justice is served.

"It is the considered view of the commission that the remission of sentence of convicts should not beallowed in the case of heinous crimes against women and children such as rape, murder, trafficking, acidattack and others. Further, parole and furlough should only be granted to convicts serving sentences insuch heinous crimes under extraordinary circumstances, in the rarest of the rare cases, with strictconditions and for a few days only," added the letter.

Maliwal also suggested a few steps for the same.

"Take up the matter of the premature release of Bilkis Bano's rapists with the Gujarat Government and Ministry of Home Affairs, GOI so that the rapists are made to serve their complete jail term. Take up the matter of the parole of Gurmeet Ram Rahim with the Haryana Government so that his parole is canceled immediately. Ensure strict action against senior functionaries of the Haryana and Himachal Pradesh governments who have attended the Sabhas of the rapist and murderer Gurmeet Ram Rahim," she added.

She also requested the setting up of a high-level committee to ensure stringent laws and policies regarding remission, parole, and furlough for convicts serving sentences in serious crimes against women and children. She also noted that the sentence of convicts in cases of crimes against women and children should not be reduced under any circumstances.

"The cases of Bilkis Bano's rapists being released from jail without serving their complete sentence as well as dangerous and influential rapists and murderers like Gurmeet Ram Rahim being released on parole have shaken the conscience of the country. Through these steps, the Governments of Haryana and Gujarat have not just denied justice to the victims, they have also lent their support to rapists which is extremely demoralizing for the women of the country," added Maliwal.

"Sir, I request your Hon'ble self to urgently reverse this travesty of justice. I look forward to your kind and urgent intervention in the matter," the letter noted. (ANI)

