New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Taking a suo moto cognizance of the online trolling and abuse of star Indian cricketer Shubman Gill's sister, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking registration of the FIR.

The Delhi Police has been directed to file a detailed action taken report by May 26.

Also Read | Goa BJP Minister Atanasio Monserrate Makes Serious Allegations, Says 'Sub-Standard' Work Being Carried Out Under Smart City Project in Panaji.

"The Delhi Commission of Women has taken a suo moto cognizance of certain social media posts targeting the sister of renowned Indian cricketer Shubman Gill," DCW stated in the notice to Delhi Police.

Terming the social media posts as "obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive", DCW sought "urgent action" into the matter.

Also Read | Rajasthan Shocker: Kin Kills Woman With Sword for Not Talking to Him at Talwadi in Kota District, Arrested.

"These posts on social media platforms Twitter' and 'Instagram' are obscene, misogynistic, threatening and extremely abusive towards the sister of Shublunan Gill. She is also being threatened of rape and assault on social media which is an outrightly criminal act," the notice stated.

It added, "Some screenshots of such posts arc enclosed herewith. This is a very serious matter and attracts urgent action. In view of the same, please provide the following information to the Commission".

DCW had also demanded the FIR copy, details of identified and arrested accused, details of steps taken in case of no arrest and a detailed action taken report.

Notably, Shubman Gill as well as his sister Shahneel Gill were allegedly abused on social media after the match between Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the ongoing Indian Premiere League.

Gill guided his team to a thrilling six-wicket victory with his unbeaten century, pushing RCB out of the competition. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)