New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The DDA on Monday conducted an anti-encroachment drive in a portion of the environmentally-sensitive Yamuna Flood Zone and "20-30 illegal constructions" were removed, officials said.

The drive near Sarai Kale Khan area was carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) according to the norms outlined by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), they said.

Also Read | Jharkhand Shocker: Ranchi Teen Arrested for Hammering to Death 17-Year-Old Girlfriend and Her 14 Year-Old Brother.

A senior official said, out of about 80 temporary structures, around "20-30 illegal constructions were removed" on Monday.

The remaining would be cleared in subsequent phases of the drive, he added.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Poll 2022: Mukesh Darbar, Candidate for Sarpanch's Post, Booked for Using Dog for Campaigning in Khandwa.

"This is in pursuant to guideline of the NGT and commitment of the DDA that Yamuna Flood Plain should be removed from encroachments," the authority said.

Over 100 acres of land falling in the Yamuna Flood Zone had been cleared of encroachment during a series of demolition drives by the DDA during November-December 2015.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)