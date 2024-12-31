New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): In a move, that would go a long way in meeting the housing needs of the residents of the city, especially those belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections and poorest of the poor, the Delhi Development Authority approved launching of 3 housing schemes which include 25 per cent discount for Building & Construction workers, including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme, in Narela and for other disadvantaged sections of society in Siraspur, Narela and Loknayak Puram, the DDA said in a press release.

The DDA in its meeting chaired by Lt. Governor V K Saxena, who is also Chairman, took historic and landmark decisions.

Also Read | Karnataka: NIA Court Sentences Bangladeshi Man to 7 Years in Jail for Radicalising Muslim Youths, Raising Funds for Terror Activities.

The other disadvantaged sections include auto-rickshaw drivers, (permit holders), cab drivers, women, and persons from SC/ST categories, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and gallantry award recipients including PM-SVAnidhi Scheme. Addressing the meeting the Lt Governor said that nobody till now, had given a serious thought to the Housing needs of the poorest of the poor in the City. He underlined that construction workers, who constructed houses for millions of others did not have a roof over their own head and were forced to live in tents and shanties. This decision of the Authority will go on to prove a monumental turning point in the lives of such people, who would be able to live a life of dignity and earn their livelihood, the Lt Governor emphasized. Apart from this, launching of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025, that will offer 110 flats in sought-after localities like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Rohini in addition to Ashoka Pahari, and Jahangirpuri was also approved by the Authority.

Major decisions taken are launching of Special Housing Scheme with 25 per cent discount for Building & Construction workers registered with Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme and to provide affordable housing to the construction workers, the Authority has approved the launching of Special Housing Scheme offering a 25 percent discount on flats to registered Building and Construction Workers under the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) including beneficiaries of PM-Vishwakarma Scheme.

Also Read | Atul Subhash Suicide Case: Accused Nikita Singhania Shouldn't Be Allowed To Use Child As Tool To Get Bail, Says Counsel.

Approximately 700 EWS flats in Narela (Sector G2) would be offered with a 25 percent discount to be offered under the scheme.

DDA is collaborating with financial institutions for on-the-spot financing options. This initiative is to benefit workers in industrial areas such as Narela, Bawana, and Bhorgarh in North-West Delhi and surrounding NCR regions and the scheme is to be available for a limited period till March 31, 2025.

To promote Housing for All, the Authority has given nod to 25% discount on flats under the DDA Sasta Ghar Housing Scheme 2024 and DDA Madhyam Vargiya Housing Scheme 2024 for certain categories of people. These include auto-rickshaw drivers (permit holders), cab drivers, women, SC/ST, war widows, persons with disabilities, ex-servicemen, and gallantry award recipients and beneficiaries of PM-SVAnidhi Scheme.

Under the scheme, 25 percent of available flats in Narela (all categories), Siraspur (LIG), and Loknayakpuram (LIG) will be reserved for eligible applicants on first-come, first-serve reserved flats. Besides, 10 percent of flats at Loknayakpuram (MIG) will also be reserved for the discount scheme. The scheme is available for limited period until March 31, 2025.

After the impressive performance of its recently launched housing schemes, the Authority has approved launching of DDA Special Housing Scheme 2025. Under this scheme, 110 flats (7 HIG, 58 MIG, and 45 LIG) to be offered in various localities like Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, Rohini, Ashoka Pahari, and Jahangirpuri. The flats at Vasant Kunj to be offered through an e-auction route while at other places will be offered on a first-cum-first-serve basis. This scheme provides a rare opportunity for buyers to own property in established, well-connected areas across Delhi. The Authority has also approved Change of land use of railway land at Shakurbasti measuring 4.63 Ha. from "Transportation (Circulation-Rail)" to "Residential (RD)". The request was received from Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA), a statutory authority under Ministry of Railways for development of railway land parcels entrusted to RLDA by the Railway Board, Govt. of India. Now, a public notice to be issued for inviting objections and suggestions. The Authority also approved modification in the regulation for setting up Fuel Station on privately owned land in Delhi and policy guideline for developed entities for disposal of EWS Units. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)