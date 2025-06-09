New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has issued an official notice to all residents of Bhoomiheen Camp in South Delhi's Kalkaji Extension, directing them to vacate their premises in view of the upcoming demolition of illegal huts, following directions from the High Court.

According to the notice, residents have been asked to vacate voluntarily within three days--June 8, 9, and 10, 2025. The notice states that failure to comply will lead to demolition action by the authorities.

The DDA further read, "Any belongings left inside the huts during demolition will be removed, and the agency will not be held responsible for any damage or loss to personal property."

The DDA has appealed to residents to maintain peace and cooperate with officials to ensure a smooth and orderly process.

Earlier in the day, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Delhi, accusing it of "running bulldozers" on people's houses, shops, and their jobs.

Speaking to ANI, Singh said, "You have suddenly destroyed the houses of people who have been living there for 50-60 years...our brothers and sisters from Purvanchal, UP-Bihar are being destroyed. BJP has become a curse for the poor...they have created havoc in the whole of Delhi. They are running bulldozers on people's houses, shops, their jobs...we will expose them..."

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta lashed out at Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bhardwaj over their visit to the Madrasi Camp encroachment site in Jangpura, terming it a "drama" by an "autocratic party" aimed at misleading the people of Delhi.

On June 1, the demolition drive at Madrasi camp in Jangpura, South East Delhi, as authorities act on court orders to clear encroachments in the area along the Barapulla drain.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drain, which obstructs water flow during heavy rains.

A total of 370 encroachments were demolished, with 189 residents deemed eligible for resettlement and allocated flats in Narela, while 181 are ineligible for resettlement. (ANI)

