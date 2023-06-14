New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The highest decision-making body of the Delhi Development Authority on Wednesday gave its nod to launch on June 30 the phase-IV of DDA's online first come, first serve housing scheme with the facility of booking a flat of one's choice in a preferred locality by paying a token booking amount, officials said.

In a meeting of the authority, chaired by Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena, who is also DDA's chairman, it also "approved two options for the owners or allottees of Signature View Apartments at Mukherjee Nagar, of buyback and re-development", the DDA said in a statement.

Also Read | Nashik Mob Lynching: Six Cow Vigilantes Lynch Thane Man to Death on Suspicion of Cattle-Smuggling, Arrested.

"In line with the prime minister's vision of 'Housing for All', the Authority today gave approval of launching of phase-IV of DDA's online first come, first serve housing scheme with the facility of booking flat of one's choice in preferred locality and floor by paying token booking amount," it said.

Besides, there is no conditionality of owning any plot or house in Delhi for booking these flats thereby facilitating ownership of multiple houses by members of an extended family for improved urban living, it said.

Also Read | Agra: Four Masked Men Loot Foreign Currency Worth Rs 10 Lakh From Money Exchanger in Taj Ganj Area.

For the first time, the DDA is offering MIG flats in Dwarka and Narela, and HIG flats in Jasola, apart from LIG and EWS flats in Rohini, Narela, Siraspur and Loknayak Puram under the FCFS housing scheme, officials said.

"Initially, approximately 5,000 flats of different categories will be offered and more flats will be added as per the demand from time to time. To keep the houses affordable for the general public at large, the DDA has retained the costing of most of the EWS/ LIG flats at the same level which was prevailing at the time of the Special Housing Scheme, 2021 and others have been kept at the price offered in 2022-23," the statement said.

The DDA for the "first time" shall be issuing online system-generated demand letters immediately, once the payment of the registration amount is confirmed. Based on the feedback of the previous schemes, the DDA has invested a substantial amount in improving the infrastructure of these localities including connectivity, it said.

Understanding the difficulties faced by residents of Signature View Apartments, the Authority has given approval for effective solutions to the residents of the apartment.

Under it, the DDA will offer two options to the allottees/residents/owners of the Signature View Apartments to proceed in the matter, the housing authority said.

"One of the options is direct buyback of the flats wherein the DDA will pay back the cost of capital paid by allottees along with interest plus the stamp duty paid at the time of registration.

"The other option is a reconstruction of the flats vide which the DDA will provide newly-built flats at the same place with the same specifications. However, better amenities and civic services will be provided in consonance with Unified Building Bye Laws (UBBL) in vogue," it said.

Further, the facilitation amount towards rent would also be paid during the construction period till the time the offer letter is issued to all the allottees and owners, the statement said.

These decisions come after a "series of interventions" at the behest of the Lt Governor, who has been "earnestly pursuing" the disposal of the unsold housing inventory of the DDA, as also taking a "proactively people-friendly stance" with respect to the trauma and hardship caused to the allottees or owners of flats in Signature View Apartments, in view of its redevelopment, the statement said.

The authority also approved proposals to allot flats for the adjoining JJ clusters as per eligibility, in the flats constructed at Kalkaji and Jailorwala Bagh thus rehabilitating more slum-dwellers in a much more hygienic, safe and comfortable environment, it added.

Promoting ease of living' for slum-dwellers, the Authority gave approval for allotment of flats to the eligible families of two JJ clusters -- Golden Park, Rampura and Opposite Mata Jai Kaur Public School.

The DDA has constructed 1,675 EWS flats of 31 sqm each under in situ slum rehabilitation project for allotment to eligible dwellers of JJ cluster, namely, Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar. And, 1,093 eligible families of Jailorwala Bagh, Ashok Vihar have been allotted flats by draw of lots. The demand-cum-allotment letters will be issued shortly, officials said.

For the allotment of the remaining 582 flats at Jailorwala Bagh, two more nearby JJ clusters, namely Golden Park, Rampura and Opposite Mata Jai Kaur Public School, Ashok Vihar have been identified for relocation, they said.

Also, to provide houses under in situ slum rehabilitation project, the authority has given approval for eligibility determination of 1,500 families of Navjeevan Camp, Govindpuri, Kalkaji.

The DDA has constructed 3,024 EWS flats at A-14, Kalkaji Extension under in situ slum rehabilitation project.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)