Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 2 (ANI): Chhattisgarh government on Sunday increased the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent on the occasion of International Labour Day.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel took to Twitter to announce the decision of the state government.

"A big decision was taken today in the interest of employees. I announce the increment in the dearness allowance of government employees by five per cent. The new rate will be applicable from May 1," tweeted Bhupesh Baghel in Hindi.

The dearness allowance of state government employees which was 17 per cent so far has reached 22 per cent after the increment. (ANI)

