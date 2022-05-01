Aurangabad, May 1: Amid the ongoing political row over the use of loudspeakers at mosques, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray warned and said that if loudspeakers are not taken down then the Hanuman Chalisa would be played with double volume compared to Azan from May 4.

Addressing a gathering at Sanskrutik Mandal Maidan in Aurangabad, where a huge crowd was gathered, the MNS chief said, "Today is the first day of Maharashtra (Maharashtra Day). I won't listen from the 4th day from now. Wherever we will see a loudspeaker, we will also chant Hanuman Chalisa in front of the loudspeaker in double volume." Thackeray further said that loudspeaker is not a religious issue but it is a national issue and warned that if they don't stop, then we will also take a stand.

"This is not a religious issue. It is a national issue but if you stop us, we will also take a stand. All the loudspeaker speaker is not under the law and it is illegal. The Supreme Court already said it was illegal, it was not a matter of Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) it was a country issue. When we take sabha they say it was an education zone, a temple zone you can't take sabha, but for them, there is an objection. Who gave you rights?" asked the MNS chief. Raj Thackeray Demands Shutting Down of Loudspeakers of Mosques.

Justifying his point that the loudspeaker is topic is not a religious issue it was a national issue, he said, "One journalist asked me why do you take a stand on loudspeakers today. I said that we chant Hanuman Chalisa and Muslims should listen. A Nashik journalist told me that he is a Muslim and that he also has a problem with loudspeakers. His children can't sleep."

He further requested the state police to stop the use of loudspeakers otherwise and if loudspeakers are not removed, "we won't keep quiet".

He also announced that he will do more rallies in Marathwada, Vidarbha and other cities as well. "I will do rally in all cities Vidarbha, Kokan, west Maharashtra, east Maharashtra," he said.

The MNS chief further said that further slammed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar for spreading poison-like caste politics. "Sharad Pawar says that we are against the country. Pawar, you divided this state in caste politics. Now, Pawar has suddenly started speaking about Shivaji Maharaj. Has Pawar ever taken the name of Shivaji? When I said Pawar is an atheist, they got disturbed and click photos with gods. Your daughter said that my father is an atheist. Pawar, you read only what is comfortable for you. My grandfather (Balasaheb Thackeray) believed in Hinduism and you should read his books. My grandfather was a believer in dharma. I have brought here a few references for Sharad Pawar. These are references from my grandfather's writings. My grandfather had started Hindu Missionary Movement. My grandfather started public Navratri Utsav."

"Pawar poisoned Maharashtra. Pawar played hate politics. Sharad Pawar ji, I won't take one stand I won't speak on any particular caste," he added. The loudspeakers row started when the MNS chief on April 12, when gave an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government seeking the removal of loudspeakers from mosques within May 3, failing which, he warned, MNS workers will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers.

