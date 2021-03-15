By Ambuj Pandey

New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): Delhi Special Cell DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who led the team during the 2008 Batla House encounter, on Monday said the court's verdict awarding the death penalty to the convict will boost up the morale of the police.

Speaking to ANI, Yadav said, "It is a very good judgment by the court. It will boost up the morale of the police and the team involved in the encounter. It is a real tribute to Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma who lost his life in the encounter. I worked with him for over four years. He was a very professional officer. It is a matter of relief that his killer has been awarded the death penalty."

Asked about the politics revolving around the matter, the DCP said, "It did not affect us much as we focused on our investigation. Our senior officers tackled pressure whenever any such issue came up and did not let the pressure reach us."

A Delhi court on Monday awarded the death penalty to the 2008 Batla House encounter case convict Ariz Khan calling it the rarest of rare case.

Additional Sessions Judge Sandeep Yadav also slapped a fine of Rs 11 lakh against the convict and directed that out of the fine amount, Rs 10 lakh to be released to the family of deceased Mohan Chand Sharma as compensation.

Earlier on Monday, the Delhi Police urged the court to award the death penalty to convict Ariz Khan in the 2008 Batla House encounter case.

Representing Delhi Police, Public Prosecutor AT Ansari told the judge that it was a gruesome murder of a law enforcement officer and defender of justice while discharging his duty and therefore a serious exercise is required to be undertaken in this case for determining the quantum of sentence.

The incident took place a week after five serial blasts had hit Delhi on 13 September 2008 in which at least 30 people were killed and over 100 injured. Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma of Special Cell was martyred during the 2008 Batla House encounter. (ANI)

