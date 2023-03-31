Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): The toll in n the explosion that occurred at a chemical factory in the Devipur area of Bulandshahr on Friday rose to five, informed Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar.

According to police, the owner of the chemical factory was identified as Rajkumar.

Many people were being detained and interrogated in connection with the blast case, the police said.

"The chemical dealer is absconding since the blast. However, we have detained Rajkumar's (the factory owner's) brother Pramod. The owner was identified from the GST number," said SSP Kumar.

The police are currently looking into Rajkumar's arrest.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted in the Bulandshahr blast case include the city's magistrate, additional district magistrate (ADM) and the CFO.

Earlier, speaking to ANI, DM Chandra Prakash Singh said, "We received information about an explosion in a house in a field. We immediately reached the spot and recovered four bodies."

"An investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion," Singh added. (ANI)

