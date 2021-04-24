Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 (ANI): The death toll in the COVID care hospital fire incident in Maharashtra's Palghar district reached 15, informed Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation on Friday.

A case has been registered under IPC Section 304, 337, 338 and 34 at Arnala Police Station, against staff, management, and a doctor in the hospital fire incident, said DCP Sanjay Patil.

On Friday, a fire broke out at an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Vijay Vallabh COVID care hospital in the Virar area of Maharashtra's Palghar district.

The incident took place around 3.30 am on the second floor of the facility, the Corona Control Room, Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation said.

Three fire tenders of the Virar Fire Brigade reached the spot to douse the fire. It was extinguished by 5.20 am.Other COVID patients have been shifted to other hospitals.

Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday said that the state government will provide financial assistance of Rs five lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives in the fire incident. The Cabinet Minister added that those found guilty will not be spared.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

This tragic incident comes just days after 24 COVID-19 patients lost their lives after an oxygen tanker leaked outside Dr Zakir Hussain Hospital in Nashik, Maharashtra. (ANI)

