New Delhi [India], December 20 (ANI): Delhi's Minister for Health and Transport, Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday strongly criticised the Opposition during a press conference, stating that if the Opposition wishes to engage in a debate, it should do so on issues and performance, rather than resorting to personal allegations, objectionable remarks against women leadership, and poster campaigns.

Pankaj Kumar Singh said that narrow politics and baseless allegations cannot mislead the people of Delhi. "Had the Opposition genuinely worked in the interest of the people during its tenure, the situation in the city would have been far better today."

Also Read | A BJP-Congress Alliance? Former BJP Minister Deepak Joshi Allegedly Marries Congress Leader Pallavi Raj Saxena in Madhya Pradesh.

Unfortunately, he said, their priority was not public welfare but their own political interests.

He categorically stated that poster campaigns and comments targeting a woman Chief Minister are not only unfortunate but also completely condemnable. "Such petty and derogatory politics against a woman has no place in a democratic system." The Minister questioned whether such conduct befits anyone in public life.

Also Read | Nitish Kumar Hijab Row: Shashi Tharoor Slams Bihar CM Over Pulling Down Muslim Woman's Hijab; Governor Arif Mohammad Khan Calls It 'Unfortunate Controversy'.

Challenging the Opposition openly, Pankaj Kumar Singh said that if they want a debate, it must be on real issues. He urged Arvind Kejriwal to place before the public at least five concrete works carried out during his ten-year tenure and explain what was actually done to strengthen the health and transport systems in Delhi.

The Minister further stated that key sectors such as health and transport were pushed into losses running into thousands of crores under the Opposition's tenure. "In contrast, the present government is working with a clear focus on reforms, accountability, and outcome-oriented governance."

Expressing confidence regarding the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Pankaj Kumar Singh said that DTC is expected to come out of losses and move into a profit-making position within this year. He added that positive and tangible results would be clearly visible on the ground in the coming period.

Reiterating the government's approach, the Minister said that the Delhi Government believes in work, not politics. He emphasised that the people have reposed their trust in the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "Viksit Delhi," and the government is working continuously and with full commitment to live up to that mandate. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)