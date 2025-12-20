Former Madhya Pradesh minister from BJP, Deepak Joshi, 63, has allegedly married Congress leader Pallavi Raj Saxena, 43, in a ceremony that has drawn considerable public attention and gone viral across social media platforms. The union, which reportedly took place on the 4th of December 2025 in Arya Samaj Mandir, marks a significant personal event for both prominent leaders, especially given their political affiliations.

The Ceremony and Celebration

The alleged wedding ceremony, held in Bhopal, was a private affair attended by close family members and friends. Alleged photographs from the event, showing the couple in traditional attire, quickly circulated online, becoming a subject of widespread discussion. Sources close to the family indicated a joyful celebration, marking the beginning of a new chapter for Joshi and Saxena.

Deepak Joshi and Pallavi Raj Saxena Alleged Wedding Pics Go Viral:

Deepak Joshi's Interview on the Viral Pics

A Cryptic Instagram Post by Pallavi Raj Saxena:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallavirajj Saxena (@pallavirajj_saxena)

A Union of Political Figures: Finally a BJP-Congress Alliance?

The alleged marriage is notable not just for the individuals involved but also for its political context. Deepak Joshi, son of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kailash Joshi, has a long-standing career in state politics, primarily with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) before his move to the Congress party in May 2023, and later back to BJP. Pallavi Raj Saxena is an active member of the Congress party, holding various organisational responsibilities. This union brings together two individuals from different political ideologies, finally, a BJP-Congress alliance.

Background on the Couple

Deepak Joshi served as a minister in previous BJP governments in Madhya Pradesh, holding portfolios such as Technical Education and Skill Development. Known for his extensive political experience, he made headlines last year when he switched allegiance from the BJP to the Congress, citing ideological differences and neglect within his former party. But took a U-turn to join BJP again.

Pallavi Raj Saxena is recognised for her dedication to the Congress party's organisational structure and grassroots work in Madhya Pradesh. Her active involvement in youth and women's wings of the party has established her as a rising figure within the state's political landscape.

Public and Media Reaction

The wedding photos quickly garnered significant traction on social media, with congratulatory messages pouring in from various quarters. The age difference between the couple, alongside their respective political backgrounds, fueled much of the online discussion. The event has largely been met with positive public sentiment, viewed by many as a personal milestone for the seasoned politician and his new spouse. Official confirmation of the wedding is still awaited.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2025 09:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).