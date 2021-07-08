Chennai, July 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu continued to record a decline in daily coronavirus cases as the state added only 3,211 infections in the last 24 hours, pushing the overall tally to 25.10 lakh.

The toll mounted to 33,253 with 57 deaths. As many as 3,565 people got discharged today, aggregating to 24,43,141 leaving 33,665 active infections, a health bulletin said. As many as 29 districts reported new infections in double digits while there were no fresh deaths in 13 districts, it said.

Chennai saw 189 people contracting the contagion aggregating to 5,34,310 till date.

The number of COVID-19 related fatalities in the State capital also reached 8,245.

The testing of RT-PCR samples stood at 1,54,763 in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 3.40 crore Among the 57 deaths, seven were patients without any co-morbidity or pre-existing illness. Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare, Ma Subramanian said as many as 3,697 people were affected by the 'Black Fungus' or mucormycosis disease in Tamil Nadu of which 216 recovered so far. Referring to the declining trend in COVID cases, he said the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here has treated 55,052 people and a month ago there was a situation at the facility, where not a single bed was available for treatment of COVID patients. "But now only 115 people are under treatment", he said. Subramanian told reporters that when the DMK assumed power in May the installed capacity of liquid medical oxygen in the state was 230 metric tonnes, but it has been enhanced by upto 900 metric tonnes as several volunteers, NGO's have distributed adequate number of oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders to the state based on the request made by Chief Minister M K Stalin. Allaying apprehensions about COVID third wave, he said people need not panic as the state has adequate oxygen concentrators and oxygen cylinders.

On the vaccination front, he said, "Till date the number of those vaccinated touched 1.59 crore against 1,59,26,050 doses that were received so far. We have 1,76,730 doses in stock now," he said.

The doses are being sent to districts with high demand, he said, adding the next batch of vaccines is expected to arrive on July 11.

