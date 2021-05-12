Bengaluru, May 12 (PTI): The bodies of a woman and her son, suspected to have died of COVID-19, were found in a decomposed state in a house here while her mentally unstable daughter was asleep in a separate room, police said on Wednesday.

The deaths came to light when the tenant of the family complained to the police about a foul smell emanating from the house.

Acting on the complaint, the police broke open the door and found the decomposed bodies of Aryamba, aged about 55, and her son Harish who had tested positive for COVID on April 25.

The daughter Srilakshmi was found sleeping in the room, the police said.

She was given first aid, they said.

The neighbours said she was mentally unsound and needed support, the police said.

Aryamba's children were in their early 30s.

The bodies of the mother and son have been sent for postmortem, they added.

