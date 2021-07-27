New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) There has been a decrease in Maoist-linked violence activities in the country over the last three years, the Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai provided a datasheet along with his written reply in Lok Sabha to state that while there were 833 incidents of Left Wing Extremism (LWE) violence in 2018, they came down to 670 in 2019 and further decreased to 665 last year.

The corresponding official deaths in these incidents too came down from 240 (2018) to 202 (2019) and 183 in the last year.

In all these years, the highest number of LWE violence incidents and deaths took place in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, the data showed.

Incidents of damage to property in Naxal violence, it said, also came down to 47 last year from 64 in 2019. However, 60 such incidents were reported in 2018.

There are 10 LWE-affected states -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal and Kerala. "There has been a decrease in naxal activities in the country in last three years," the minister said.

Rai added that in order to improve mobile connectivity in these areas, 2,343 mobile towers have been installed and "further sanction" has been accorded for installation of 4,072 additional towers.

