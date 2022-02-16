Sonipat (Haryana) [India], February 16 (ANI): Actor Deep Sidhu died during treatment after the road accident and a woman, who was in the car accompanying him, is presently undergoing treatment and is out of danger, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Sonipat, Rahul Sharma.

Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, he said, "We got information that two people have been brought to the hospital after a road accident. The man identified as Deep Sidhu died during treatment and the woman is undergoing treatment and is now out of danger."

Also Read | Hijab Row: College in Madhya Pradesh Places Ban on Wearing Headscarves.

The SP Sonipat also said that the accident took place at Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway.

"As per investigation done till now, he (Deep Sidhu) was driving and the woman was on the passenger seat," Sharma said.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 30-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping 87-Year-Old Woman.

He further said at the moment, the identity of the woman cannot be revealed as permissions are required. "In due course, we will disclose it," he said.

Sharma said that as per the investigation conducted so far, they were travelling towards Bathinda.

"The driver of the truck is not in our custody yet. Our teams are on the job to nab him so that full story can be known," he said.

"Presently, a crime team is at the accident site and they are investigating. Right now it would not be possible for me to say that if the truck was moving or stationed. But, the incident took in the middle of the road," he added.

Post mortem will be done in the morning, the police officer said.

Police had earlier said that Deep Sidhu's car crashed into a stationary truck near Pipli toll at KMP expressway.

Deep Sidhu was out on bail in the Republic Day violence case in January last year. He was bailed out in April.

In February last year, Sidhu was arrested by Delhi Police in connection with Republic Day violence case in 2021. A tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day had turned violent after protesters came to the Red Fort. The farmers were protesting against three (now repealed) farm laws.

Delhi Police had said in its FIR that Deep Sidhu "instigated the mob not to follow the permitted route of the Kisan parade and breach barricades with tractors" on January 26, 2021.

meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi extended condolences over the death.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the unfortunate demise of renowned actor and social activist, Deep Sidhu. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family and fans," the Chief Minister tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)