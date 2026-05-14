India News | Defence Minister, Andhra CM to Lay Foundation Stone for Aerospace, Defence Projects in Puttaparthi

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will attend the foundation stone laying ceremonies of several aerospace and defence projects at Puttaparthi, Sri Satya Sai District in Andhra Pradesh on Friday, May 15.

According to the Defence Ministry, the foundation stone will be laid for an Aircraft Integration and Flight Testing Centre of the Aeronautical Development Agency. This facility for aircraft integration, testing, validation and certification would accelerate the development of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme.

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Defence Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a new state-of-the-art Naval Systems Manufacturing Facility of Bharat Dynamics Limited at T Sirasapalli village in Anakapalli district. The complex would be set up to meet the growing requirements of advanced underwater weapon systems and naval combat systems.

In addition, grounding ceremonies will be held for the Defence Energetics Facility of Agneyastra Energetics Limited (Subsidiary of Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited); Ammunition & Electric Fuzes Plant of HFCL Limited at Madakasira, Sri Satya Sai District; and an array of projects for Drone City at Kurnool.

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Various Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the Andhra Pradesh government are also expected to be signed.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the statue unveiling ceremonies of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat and the founder of Merta, Rao Duda Mertia in Rajasthan. Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma was also present at the event.

He reaffirmed India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, underscoring India's resilience during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan in response to the terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives.

Addressing a gathering, the Defence Minister lauded the coordination between the armed forces in carrying out the operation, noting it as a befitting response to Pakistan's actions. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)