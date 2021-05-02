Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 2 (ANI): With official trends during the counting of votes for the Assam assembly elections showing the BJP leading in 57 seats, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and party workers for the achievement.

"Pro-people policies of Narendra Modi-led government and state government under Sarbananda Sonowal once again helped BJP in winning assembly elections in Assam. Congratulations to PM Modi, CM Sonowal, Adhyaksh JP Nadda, and 'karyakartas' on BJP's impressive victory in Assam," said Rajnath Singh.

Counting of votes for the Assam Assembly elections began at 8 am Sunday amid strict health protocols, as it is taking place amid the second wave of COVID-19.

A three-tier security apparatus has also been arranged at the 331 counting halls across the state that voted in three phases on March 27, April 1, and April 6.

BJP workers were seen celebrating by distributing sweets at the party office in Guwahati, as official trends show BJP leading.

The BJP-led NDA in Assam is leading in 57 Assembly seats, while the Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 29 places, according to the trends available in the Election Commission's website. The BJP is leading in 57 seats, and its partners-Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 11 and United People's Party, Liberal in seven constituencies. Congress candidates are leading in 29 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 13 and Bodoland People's Front in two.

Sonowal is confident of retaining power in the state as the trends suggest Bharatiya Janata Party leading. "As per the trends, it is clear that Bharatiya Janata Party will form the government in Assam with United People's Party, Liberal (UPPL)," Sonowal told ANI on Sunday. Sonowal said, "This is the result of the support of the people. We have to wait till the vote-counting is complete, but the trend shows that the people are on our side." The counting of votes in 126 seats in the state is underway.

Sonowal is leading from Assam's Majuli constituency, while state Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma leading from Jalukbari.

The counting of votes in 126 seats in the state is underway at two locations in Dibrugarh --- Dibrugarh Government Boys Higher Secondary School and Deputy Commissioner Office of Dibrugarh following the COVID protocols. (ANI)

