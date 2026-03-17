New Delhi [India], March 17 (ANI): The National Defence Industries Conclave (NDIC) 2026, organised by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) on the theme 'Advanced Manufacturing Technologies', will be held at Manekshaw Centre, New Delhi, on March 19-20, as per the official release.

The two-day event will be inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

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The conclave aims to strengthen the integration of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to India's defence manufacturing ecosystem while promoting the adoption of advanced technologies such as automation, artificial intelligence, robotics, additive manufacturing, digital twins and smart materials. The initiative aligns with the Government's vision of Aatmanirbharta in defence, and seeks to enhance India's technological capability and global competitiveness in defence production.

The conclave will bring together MSMEs, start-ups, DPSUs, private defence companies, innovators, policymakers, academia and technology providers to facilitate policy dialogue, promote innovation, and expand participation in the defence supply chain. The event is also expected to encourage industries from non-defence sectors to explore opportunities in defence manufacturing while fostering industry-academia partnerships and collaborative research and development.

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As part of the event, the Defence Minister will inaugurate an exhibition showcasing advanced manufacturing technologies and defence innovations.

He will also launch a new set of challenges for the start-ups/MSMEs given by the Defence Forces and the Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). Several important publications related to defence manufacturing and policy reforms will also be released.

The exhibition will feature stalls from private and public sector large defence companies, which will present their initiatives and programmes for engaging MSMEs as partners and suppliers in defence manufacturing. Twenty-four (24) Indian and foreign firms will also showcase advanced manufacturing technologies.

The exhibition is expected to encourage meaningful partnerships among large private defence manufacturers, DPSUs, technology providers and MSMEs, contributing to the national goal of building a self-reliant and globally competitive defence manufacturing ecosystem.

The event will feature multiple thematic and domain sessions covering key defence manufacturing sectors. These sessions will provide a platform for policymakers, industry leaders, start-ups and technology experts to exchange ideas and discuss emerging opportunities in the sector. The discussions will also cover key areas such as indigenisation, innovation and technology development in domains including aerospace, naval systems, defence electronics, advanced materials and defence platforms.

The conclave builds upon the momentum generated by 12 State-Level MSME Conclaves & various other interactions with MSMEs organised by DDP this year. It is expected to serve as an important platform for fostering innovation, strengthening industry participation and accelerating India's journey towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing. (ANI)

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