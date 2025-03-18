A file picture of a vehicle which was allegedly set ablaze by miscreants during a clash between Kuki protesters and security forces, in Kangpokpi, Maniur (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): A delegation of six Supreme Court judges led by Justice BR Gavai will visit relief camps in violence-affected Manipur on March 22 to strengthen legal and humanitarian support.

Justices BR Gavai, Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, MM Sundresh, KV Viswanathan and N Kotishwar will visit Manipur relief camps.

