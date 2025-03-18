Mumbai, March 18: For students assigned to deliver news headlines during school assembly, LatestLY has curated a comprehensive list. This compilation includes significant national, international, sports, business and entertainment news, perfect for your presentation on March 19. Find today's school assembly news headlines below.
National News Headlines
- ‘Only Complaint, PM Didn’t Pay Homage to Mahakumbh Stampede Victims’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Speech on Maha Kumbh Mela in Lok Sabha
- Ruckus in Bengal Assembly As Speaker Refuses To Admit BJP’s Adjournment Motion Notice
- Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in 10 Areas As Police Appeal To Maintain Law and Order
- Violence in Visual Media Can Have Undesirable Effect, Says Kerala High Court
International News Headlines
- Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Kill at Least 413 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas
- Syria, Lebanon Reach Ceasefire Agreement To Strengthen Border Coordination
- Bangladesh EC Says Holding Local Polls First Will Delay National Elections
- 3 Earthquakes Shake Indonesia, 1 Death Reported in North Sumatra
- Donald Trump Says 80,000 Pages of Unredacted Files on JFK Assassination To Be Released
Business News Headlines
- Sensex Jumps 1,131 Points, Nifty Closes Above 22,800 As Markets Rally
- LIC Plans To Acquire Stake in a Health Insurance Firm by March 31: CEO Mohanty
- Centre Allocated INR 3,490 Crore for Fishing Harbours To Promote Exports
- Coal India Requests BSE, NSE To Waive Penalty Imposed Due to Non-Compliance of SEBI Norms
Entertainment News Headlines
- Is ‘Rockstar’ Sequel on the Cards? Imtiaz Ali Expresses Openness to Idea
- Will Forever Cherish This Amazing Experience, Says Director Lokesh Kanakaraj As Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Gets Wrapped
- SS Thaman Promises a Blockbuster Soundtrack for Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’
- Karan Johar Fires Back at ‘Nadaaniyan’ Criticism With ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ Retort
- Salman Khan, Rashmika’s Dance Number ‘Sikander Naache’ Is Full of Swag, Style and Dabke Moves
Sports News Headlines
- Golf: Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton To Tee Off From April 23 With New Mixed Format
- IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Questions Rajasthan Royals Squad Balance (Watch Video)
- PM Modi Meets Special Olympics World Winter Games Contingent in Parliament
- T20I: New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 5 Wickets To Take 2–0 Series Lead
- Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Land in Same Half of Miami Open Maind Draw
