National News Headlines

‘Only Complaint, PM Didn’t Pay Homage to Mahakumbh Stampede Victims’: Rahul Gandhi Slams PM Narendra Modi’s Speech on Maha Kumbh Mela in Lok Sabha

Ruckus in Bengal Assembly As Speaker Refuses To Admit BJP’s Adjournment Motion Notice

Nagpur Violence: Curfew Imposed in 10 Areas As Police Appeal To Maintain Law and Order

Violence in Visual Media Can Have Undesirable Effect, Says Kerala High Court

International News Headlines

Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Kill at Least 413 Palestinians, Shatter Ceasefire With Hamas

Syria, Lebanon Reach Ceasefire Agreement To Strengthen Border Coordination

Bangladesh EC Says Holding Local Polls First Will Delay National Elections

3 Earthquakes Shake Indonesia, 1 Death Reported in North Sumatra

Donald Trump Says 80,000 Pages of Unredacted Files on JFK Assassination To Be Released

Business News Headlines

Sensex Jumps 1,131 Points, Nifty Closes Above 22,800 As Markets Rally

LIC Plans To Acquire Stake in a Health Insurance Firm by March 31: CEO Mohanty

Centre Allocated INR 3,490 Crore for Fishing Harbours To Promote Exports

Coal India Requests BSE, NSE To Waive Penalty Imposed Due to Non-Compliance of SEBI Norms

Entertainment News Headlines

Is ‘Rockstar’ Sequel on the Cards? Imtiaz Ali Expresses Openness to Idea

Will Forever Cherish This Amazing Experience, Says Director Lokesh Kanakaraj As Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ Gets Wrapped

SS Thaman Promises a Blockbuster Soundtrack for Prabhas’s ‘The Raja Saab’

Karan Johar Fires Back at ‘Nadaaniyan’ Criticism With ‘Kuch Toh Log Kahenge’ Retort

Salman Khan, Rashmika’s Dance Number ‘Sikander Naache’ Is Full of Swag, Style and Dabke Moves

Sports News Headlines

Golf: Kapil Dev-Grant Thornton To Tee Off From April 23 With New Mixed Format

IPL 2025: Aakash Chopra Questions Rajasthan Royals Squad Balance (Watch Video)

PM Modi Meets Special Olympics World Winter Games Contingent in Parliament

T20I: New Zealand Thrash Pakistan by 5 Wickets To Take 2–0 Series Lead

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz Land in Same Half of Miami Open Maind Draw

