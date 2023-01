New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): A twelve-year-old girl, who was abducted from her school in the Anand Vihar area of Delhi, was found by the police within 24 hours of the incident from Chandigarh, police said on Thursday.

The police had constituted a special team to track the girl after her father, Mukesh Kumar registered a complaint that his daughter has went missing as she didn't return home from school.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: Punjab Witnessing Holistic Development, Says CM Bhagwant Mann at 74th R-Day Function (See Pics).

According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, "On receiving information of the abduction of a minor girl, a case was registered at Anand Vihar Police station and a team was created which efficiently carried out the investigation and the girl was rescued."

The sleuths said over the course of the probe, the girl was rescued from the Chandigarh City Railway Station on Wednesday on the basis of CCTV footage mobile phone surveillance, and local enquiry.

Also Read | Bihar: Pakistani Flag Found Hoisted on Rooftop in Purnea on Eve of 74th Republic Day, Investigation Underway.

The police further informed that counselling of the victim was done by the counsellor of the Delhi Commission for Women.

Further investigation is underway on the basis of the statement recorded during the interrogation of the minor, police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)